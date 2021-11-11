Still preoccupied with 85

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the second week of November, but Mother Nature is still preoccupied with the 80s as we’ll see another warm day.

On Thursday, we’ll start out nice and breezy in the low 60s and see a high of 85 degrees.

Now things will start to taper down just a bit on Friday as we drop to a high of 82, which isn’t much but we’ll see a minor cold front Friday night.

On Saturday, we’ll stay below the 80 degree mark with a high of 77.

Things are only going to get warmer by next week, as we start in the mid 80s and see a high of about 89 by Wednesday.

Looks like we can put those winter coats away for a while...

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.