Two arrested after vehicle pursuit in Zapata

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men are facing charges after they sent authorities in Zapata on a high-speed chase.

Zapata County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit in the vicinity of 13th and Villa Avenue.

Authorities were able to Arrest Luis Fernando Cuellar who was a member of a Mexican Gang.

Meanwhile, the front passenger identified as Carlos Valadez fled on foot but was arrested after he was found hiding under a bed.

Both were taken to the Zapata Jail for evading arrest.

