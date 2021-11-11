Two arrested after vehicle pursuit in Zapata
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men are facing charges after they sent authorities in Zapata on a high-speed chase.
Zapata County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit in the vicinity of 13th and Villa Avenue.
Authorities were able to Arrest Luis Fernando Cuellar who was a member of a Mexican Gang.
Meanwhile, the front passenger identified as Carlos Valadez fled on foot but was arrested after he was found hiding under a bed.
Both were taken to the Zapata Jail for evading arrest.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.