Webb County and Marine Corps collecting Toys for Tots

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While Veteran’s Day is well underway, our local heroes are helping Papa Claus as they collect toys for kids before the holiday season.

Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez partnered with the United States Marine Corps to launch the Toys for Tots campaign.

Every year, the program collects toys for children in need in Webb County.

Gonzalez is asking the community to make a donation so kids can have a present on Christmas morning.

The county has set up several boxes around town, one being the Webb County Courthouse.

Any donation is appreciated.

