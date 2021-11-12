Advertisement

Community celebrates life of Rudy Peña

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Rudy Pena, one of the eight attendees who passed away at the Houston AstroWorld concert

Hundreds of people arrived at the Joe Jackson Funeral Home Thursday night to say their final goodbyes to their loved one.

No one expected things to happen the way that they did.

Nine victims of a concert that was supposed to be a return to normalcy, has resulted in funerals around the state that suggest the opposite.

Rudy Pena was remembered by hundreds who cannot forget his infectious smile, at the age of 23.

Matthew Rodriguez, a childhood friend, is faced with the heartbreak endured by his immediate family, refusing to let go of Rudy’s memory.

While the legalities remain pending, Rudy’s loss remains a huge impact to those that loved him.

Visitation will continue on Friday between 8:30 and 9am.

After the procession, he will be laid to rest at the City of Laredo Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle pursuit results in two arrest
Two arrested after vehicle pursuit in Zapata
Business owners claim homeless relieve themselves downtown
Business owner says homeless relieve themselves in front of store
File photo: Accident on Highway 83
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 83
Agents arrest cartel member
Law enforcement agents arrest capture cartel member on the Rio Grande
An Amber Alert in Texas for 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne has been canceled. Police said she has...
Missing 3-year-old girl in Texas found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Feeling fresh on a Friday
Feeling fresh on a Friday!
Midwest Sterilization
Are potential toxins being released in our air?
Governor Abbott forms new task force for concert safety
Governor Abbott forms new task force for concert safety
New task force aims to target safety at concerts
Governor Abbott forms new task force for concert safety