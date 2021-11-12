Community celebrates life of Rudy Peña

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Rudy Pena, one of the eight attendees who passed away at the Houston AstroWorld concert

Hundreds of people arrived at the Joe Jackson Funeral Home Thursday night to say their final goodbyes to their loved one.

No one expected things to happen the way that they did.

Nine victims of a concert that was supposed to be a return to normalcy, has resulted in funerals around the state that suggest the opposite.

Rudy Pena was remembered by hundreds who cannot forget his infectious smile, at the age of 23.

Matthew Rodriguez, a childhood friend, is faced with the heartbreak endured by his immediate family, refusing to let go of Rudy’s memory.

While the legalities remain pending, Rudy’s loss remains a huge impact to those that loved him.

Visitation will continue on Friday between 8:30 and 9am.

After the procession, he will be laid to rest at the City of Laredo Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.