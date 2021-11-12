Advertisement

Doctors Hospital receives recognition in national safety survey

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of our local hospitals is receiving national recognition when it comes to safety.

The Leapfrog Group gave Doctors Hospital of Laredo an A on its National Safety Survey.

This national distinction recognizes the hospital in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

The Leapfrog group is an independent national watchdog organization.

The group assigns an A through F grade level to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

