Doctors Hospital receives recognition in national safety survey

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of our local hospitals is receiving national recognition when it comes to safety.

The Leapfrog Group gave Doctors Hospital of Laredo an A on its National Safety Survey.

This national distinction recognizes the hospital in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

The Leapfrog group is an independent national watchdog organization.

The group assigns an A through F grade level to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

