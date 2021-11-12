Advertisement

Feeling fresh on a Friday!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the freaken weekend and we are ready for some fun!

On Friday, we’ll start in the low 60s and see a high of about 82 degrees.

This weekend, we’ll see a cool Saturday at 76 degrees and lows in the mid-50s.

It won’t last for too long, we’ll be back in the 80s on Sunday and temperatures are going to climb from there.

Expect a high of 82 degrees on Sunday, 84 on Monday, and 89 by Thursday!

Looks like we won’t see any wintry conditions anytime soon.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle pursuit results in two arrest
Two arrested after vehicle pursuit in Zapata
Business owners claim homeless relieve themselves downtown
Business owner says homeless relieve themselves in front of store
File photo: Accident on Highway 83
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 83
Agents arrest cartel member
Law enforcement agents arrest capture cartel member on the Rio Grande
An Amber Alert in Texas for 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne has been canceled. Police said she has...
Missing 3-year-old girl in Texas found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Family and Friends remember Rudy Pena
Community celebrates life of Rudy Peña
Midwest Sterilization
Are potential toxins being released in our air?
Governor Abbott forms new task force for concert safety
Governor Abbott forms new task force for concert safety
New task force aims to target safety at concerts
Governor Abbott forms new task force for concert safety