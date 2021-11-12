Feeling fresh on a Friday!
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the freaken weekend and we are ready for some fun!
On Friday, we’ll start in the low 60s and see a high of about 82 degrees.
This weekend, we’ll see a cool Saturday at 76 degrees and lows in the mid-50s.
It won’t last for too long, we’ll be back in the 80s on Sunday and temperatures are going to climb from there.
Expect a high of 82 degrees on Sunday, 84 on Monday, and 89 by Thursday!
Looks like we won’t see any wintry conditions anytime soon.
