Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to hold tree lighting ceremony

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are still a month away from the Christmas season, but on Friday Santa Claus is coming to town and your family of stations will be there to deck the halls.

The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo will be bringing back its classic holiday tradition of lighting the Christmas tree.

They are going to have guests on hand with live music from the Elias Herrera Middle School Band.

Members of the KGNS and Telemundo Laredo family will be there too to celebrate the night.

The live music kicks off at 6 p.m.

