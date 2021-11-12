Advertisement

Police searching for man tied to robbery

23-year-old Abraham Gonzalez
23-year-old Abraham Gonzalez(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Laredo Police are searching for 23-year-old Abraham Gonzalez who is wanted for assault and theft.

The incident was reported on September 7th when officers received a call regarding a robbery at the 3900 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

Officers met with the victim who stated that three people had assaulted him and stole his iPhone.

After a thorough investigation, officers determined they had enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Gonzalez.

If you have any information you are asked to call police at the number on your screen.

You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

