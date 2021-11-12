School districts respond to mask mandate ruling

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Texas judge ruling overnight the state’s ban on school mask mandates violates federal law.

Last year, Governor Greg Abbot issued the order prohibiting schools from requiring students and staff to wear masks.

Now with the new ruling, local school districts believe wearing a mask is essential, but not much will change.

Mother of two, Esmeralda Guerra says although her kids are vaccinated, she thinks parents should be able to choose whether or no children wear a mask but not everyone is in favor of mask mandates.

Guerra says, “I came to vaccinate her because if she was to take off her mask, well I know it’s not 100 percent but if she where to take it off I know she will be protected and I would feel a bit more relieved.”

UISD had issued a mask mandate before but was later lifted.

With the judge’s ruling, the district says they won’t be making any changes to its policy.

UISD Director of Communications Amparo Lanese says, “At this point we have not made any decision, we continue to recommending the mask. We don’t have a mask mandate in place at this time, we had one at the beginning of the school year.”

However, the district recommends people to use a face covering while on campus.

Something that Guerra is in favor of.

At LISD, the district never imposed a mask mandate.

LISD Director of Communications Veronica Castillon sent a statement.

She says they will continue to strongly recommend that everyone wears their face covering.

UISD currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19 in the district, four of which are adults.

