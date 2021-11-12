UISD organizes annual Parent Learning Summit

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hundreds of parents are expected to return to the classrooms this weekend, to get schooled on student success.

This weekend, the United Independent School District will hold its annual Parent Learning Summit to help parents understand different topics that will affect their children.

The district will touch on topics such as STAR, Gang awareness, reading, and socio-emotional awareness.

It’s all an effort to provide parents the keys to help their child succeed in the classroom.

That event will take place Saturday at United High School, both in person and virtual sessions are available.

This year’s theme is travel adventure around the world.

