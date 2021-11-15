City to break ground on Springfield extension project

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A project that has been years in the making is gaining some traction.

On Monday morning, the city will break ground on the Springfield Extension Project.

The third phase of this project consists of the extension of Springfield Avenue from Shiloh Drive north to the existing dead end near Divine Mercy Park.

The extension project will cost roughly four million dollars.

Once completed, the extension will connect north and central Laredo allowing use for pedestrians, bicycles, and vehicles.

The groundbreaking ceremony for phase three will on Monday at 11 a.m.

