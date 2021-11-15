Advertisement

It’s always sunny in Laredo

Warm November nights
Warm November nights
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are entering the third week of November and we are still seeing nothing but warm and sunny conditions!

On Monday we’ll start out in the mid to upper 60s and see a high of about 86 degrees.

These high 80s will continue until about Wednesday.

Expect a high near the 90s on Wednesday afternoon, but fortunately a cold front will bring us down to the low 70s on Thursday.

Of course, it’s still warmer compared to other cities but we’ll take what we can get.

Things will stay in the 70s for Thursday and Friday, but we’ll bounce back to the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

As for our Thanksgiving Day forecast, it’s too early to tell, but don’t expect any freezing cold temperatures anytime soon.

