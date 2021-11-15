Advertisement

Man wanted for robbery

33-year-old Eric Chapa
33-year-old Eric Chapa(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are turning to the community’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Eric Chapa who is wanted for robbery.

He is roughly five feet, four inches, weighs 207 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is the 1100 block of Roosevelt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

You may be eligible for a cash reward of $1,000.

