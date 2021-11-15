Migrant wanted for human trafficking arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An undocumented immigrant with an active warrant out of Arlington is arrested by Border Patrol.

The arrest happened on Friday morning when agents apprehended a group of 15 people near Mines Road.

Record checks revealed that Miguel Villeda Valdez had an was wanted for human trafficking for charges that were issued in July.

He was arrested and turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office where he will be processed accordingly for his pending crimes sentencing.

