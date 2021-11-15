Advertisement

Traffic stop in Zapata leads to human smuggling bust

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop in Zapata leads to the discovery of a human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. when sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle six miles east of FM 2687.

During questioning the woman identified as Briana Robinson was transporting three undocumented immigrants to an unknown location.

Deputies also noticed the immigrants wearing wrist bands which displayed dollar amounts.

The driver and three undocumented immigrants from El Salvador and Honduras were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

