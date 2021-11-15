Two killed in Saturday accident on Highway 83 and Lomas Del Sur

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle accident that claimed the lives of two people.

First responders were called out to the corner of Highway 83 and Lomas Del Sur just before midnight Saturday.

That’s where they found the two vehicles that were carrying eight people in total.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

The two who passed away died at the scene.

About eight fire units were called out to help.

No word on what caused the accident.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.