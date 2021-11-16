Astroworld Aftermath: Family to discuss legal actions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The family of Rudy Pena, the Laredoan who was among several Astroworld festival victims will announce the legal steps they will be taking this coming week.

On Friday, family and friends of Pena said their final goodbyes to Rudy as he was laid to rest at the City of Laredo Cemetery.

One of the attorney’s representing the family says Travis Scott’s team contacted the family on Thursday.

Scott’s team offered Rudy’s family with financial support; however, the family denied their offer.

Pena had gone to the festival last Friday with friends.

The family will hold a press conference this week to discuss the legal action they will be taking and to announce a scholarship fund in Rudy’s honor.

