Avoid getting grounded this holiday season!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of delays, Air travel is expected to take off this season, but there are still some hiccups frequent flyers need to be prepared for before they ascend to the skies.

Airports across the nation are getting ready for the holiday season, including the Laredo International Airport.

According to the City of Laredo Communications administrator, Noraida Negron, Thanksgiving season is always the busiest time of the year and now people are ready to see their families.

Now that the coronavirus pandemic is under surveillance, travelers are starting to feel safe flying again; however, many airlines have seen its fair share of ups and downs.

Recently Southwest and American Airlines canceled more than 4,000 flights combined, leaving passengers grounded due to staffing and weather issues.

According to Negron, none of that has been seen at our local airport, only when it comes to weather issues that are out of their control.

Frequent Flyer Daniel Taylor is one of many travelers who is hoping to take to the skies during the holidays.

Taylor is planning on going to Montgomery, Alabama for a family Thanksgiving and then a Christmas vacation.

Like many other travelers, Taylor is prepared for any issues that may arise during his vacation plans.

With so many viral videos of violent outbursts on planes, Taylor recommends to keep calm and plan ahead to avoid any future headaches.

Taylor says if you plan ahead and give yourself more time, you won’t be as frustrated or stressed out.

Recently Airlines like Southwest and American Airlines have offered holiday incentives to its employees to ensure staffing levels.

If you plan on traveling by air this holiday season, you will need to wear a facemask inside the airport and on a plane per TSA policy.

