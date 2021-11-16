Bears break into California man’s home to eat KFC

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A California man made a grizzly discovery after he found some unvisited guests at his home last month.

Three bears made themselves at home inside his house; while the mama bear was outside her two cubs, ransacked the inside and ate a meal that was finger licking good.

John Holden said the bears were stubborn but eventually they let with their mama bear outside.

His family was not home during the time of the incident but unfortunately his parakeet Ditka was reported missing.

