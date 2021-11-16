City announces re-opening of rec centers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Anyone hoping to get active at any of the city rec centers will be able to do so.

As of Monday morning with the exception of two facilities, recreation centers are now open to the public.

After a year and a half of doors being shut, director of parks and rec.. JJ Gomez says it’s been a long time coming, but they are finally open.

Gomez says the Haynes center is still closed because it was being used to house the infusion center.

The Hachar center is also closed to the public at this time.

You can call 956-729-4600 if you have any questions about the centers.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.