Advertisement

City announces re-opening of rec centers

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Anyone hoping to get active at any of the city rec centers will be able to do so.

As of Monday morning with the exception of two facilities, recreation centers are now open to the public.

After a year and a half of doors being shut, director of parks and rec.. JJ Gomez says it’s been a long time coming, but they are finally open.

Gomez says the Haynes center is still closed because it was being used to house the infusion center.

The Hachar center is also closed to the public at this time.

You can call 956-729-4600 if you have any questions about the centers.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Accident on Highway 83
Two killed in Saturday accident on Highway 83 and Lomas Del Sur
Zapata authorities foiled human smuggling attempt
Traffic stop in Zapata leads to human smuggling bust
Driver arrested in connection to fatal accident
Driver arrested in connection to fatal crash on Highway 83
File photo: Springfield
City to break ground on Springfield extension project
33-year-old Eric Chapa
Man wanted for robbery

Latest News

City proclaims Alzheimer's Awareness Month
City proclaims Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
City proclaims Alzheimer's awareness Month
City proclaims Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez
County to invest Rescue Plan funds in county projects
Jesse Gonzalez
County to invest Rescue Plan funds in county projects