City paves the road for Springfield Extension Project

By Lisely Garza
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A project that has been years in the making is starting to see some traction.

Springfield Avenue will soon join I-35, Loop 20 and McPherson as a fourth means of getting people from north, to central and south Laredo.

After Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony, work on phase one has begun which will connect Springfield from Loop 20 to Shiloh.

Phase two will then connect Shiloh to International.

And the last phase will bring Springfield from International to Del Mar.

Of course, Springfield Avenue already continues south of Del Mar and continues until it hits Highway 83.

The City of Laredo has funded half of the money needed for the project.

While the rest of the funding was given by the Regional Mobility Authority, city officials say the project offers more mobility which could lead to economic growth along the area.

The extension will take about 240 days to complete.

