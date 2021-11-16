City proclaims Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In 2020, as many as 5.8 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The City of Laredo is hoping to shed light on the disease as well as the number of organizations and services that work towards putting an end to the illness.

On Tuesday, the city along with the Alzheimer’s Association and co-chairs of the Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s will proclaim November as National Family caregivers and Alzheimer’s Month.

Officials are hoping to raise awareness and recognize those family, friends and caregivers who are dealing with a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease as well as researchers who are looing for a cure.

That event took place at City Hall Chambers.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.