City reports three deaths due to coronavirus

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Authority is reporting three new deaths linked to the coronavirus.

We’re told the three victims were all men who had not been vaccinated.

The first was a man in his 60sd who passed away on Wednesday, the second was a man in his 50s who passed away on Friday and the third was a man in his 70′s who passed away on Sunday.

The current death toll stands at 974.

