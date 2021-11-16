Advertisement

Council discusses clean up and upgrades for downtown

By Max Fernandez
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With travel restrictions now lifted City of Laredo officials are trying to come up with ways on how to get people to shop downtown once again.

One they are hoping to bring more business downtown is by sprucing it up.

Councilwoman Alyssa Cigarroa proposed a cleanup effort during Monday night’s City Council meeting after complaints from store owners.

They spoke about the homeless community leaving behind feces and urine being found outside their stores when they open each morning.

Others spoke about the same happening near the El Metro bus terminal saying it’s turning away tourists and potential shoppers.

Local shoppers says downtown is in need of a good clean up.

Cigarroa also proposed upgrading the lights downtown to LED lighting for safety and security.

