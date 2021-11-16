Advertisement

County to invest Rescue Plan funds in county projects

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County is expected to receive some funds from the American Rescue plan to help develop local projects.

Some of the future projects include a fire station in precinct one and a much-needed utility services.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says after 30 years in the making colonias in Mangana Hein and La Presa will see some running water.

Gonzalez says they are also working on getting a five million dollar grant to develop a new building in Webb County for health services for residents in rural areas.

Webb county went through some redistricting recently.

Gonzalez says mostly all the precincts showed growth and that his saw an increase by about 6-thousand people.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Accident on Highway 83
Two killed in Saturday accident on Highway 83 and Lomas Del Sur
Zapata authorities foiled human smuggling attempt
Traffic stop in Zapata leads to human smuggling bust
Driver arrested in connection to fatal accident
Driver arrested in connection to fatal crash on Highway 83
File photo: Springfield
City to break ground on Springfield extension project
33-year-old Eric Chapa
Man wanted for robbery

Latest News

City proclaims Alzheimer's awareness Month
City proclaims Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
Jesse Gonzalez
County to invest Rescue Plan funds in county projects
Bethany House to hold annual Mission Give Laredo
Give a little bit during the annual Mission Give Laredo
Bridge restrictions lifted
Has lifting travel restrictions caused a surge in COVID cases