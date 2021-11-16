County to invest Rescue Plan funds in county projects

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County is expected to receive some funds from the American Rescue plan to help develop local projects.

Some of the future projects include a fire station in precinct one and a much-needed utility services.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says after 30 years in the making colonias in Mangana Hein and La Presa will see some running water.

Gonzalez says they are also working on getting a five million dollar grant to develop a new building in Webb County for health services for residents in rural areas.

Webb county went through some redistricting recently.

Gonzalez says mostly all the precincts showed growth and that his saw an increase by about 6-thousand people.

