Driver arrested in connection to fatal crash on Highway 83

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested in connection to a car crash that claimed three lives over the weekend.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested 23-year-old Abraham Ahumada in the case.

According to DPS, Ahumada was allegedly behind the wheel of a black Nissan SUV when it crashed into a red Dodge SUV shortly before midnight Saturday at the corner of Highway 83 and Lomas Del Sur.

A total of nine people were involved, three died as a result of the accident; meanwhile the others are in stable condition and some have been released from the hospital.

The driver of the red SUV has been identified as 62-year-old Alejandra Torres Flores.

She was riding along with three minors and two people riding in the black Nissan with the suspect have died.

