Give a little bit during the annual Mission Give Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In observance of the giving season, KGNS is teaming with the Bethany House for its annual Mission Give Laredo event.

With the growth in demand for services and the need to prepare for emergencies, organizers are encouraging people to donate tax deductible, monetary contributions, and non-perishable food.

They also welcome household items in good condition along with hygiene products and other things like that.

You can drop off your donations this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 6621 San Dario Avenue.

KGNS and Telemundo Laredo will be on location for the event.

Any little donation could help go a long way.

