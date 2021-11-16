Advertisement

Has lifting travel restrictions caused a surge in COVID cases

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A week after bridge travel restrictions were lifted, City of Laredo officials say there has not been a change in the number of coronavirus infection cases in our community.

City health director Richard Chamberlain says that as of this past Sunday, there are 94 active cases of covid-19 and they are hoping that number continues to drop.

However, the need for vaccines has increased, especially for children between the ages of  five and 11.

For parents wanting to get their children vaccinated, the health department says to head downtown.

Chamberlain says they have moved the vaccine clinic from the San Agustin Plaza to the second floor of the Outlet Shoppes to have more space and accessibility.

As for how many people are crossing over into the U.S. from Mexico for a vaccine, Chamberlain says that number is not available.

