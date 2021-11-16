Advertisement

Jalapeno Festival to return in 2022

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It may be months away but you can already feel your mouth on fire because the Jalapeno Festival is back!

Mark your calendar for the two-day event that kicks off Friday February 18 and Saturday the 19 at the El Metro Park and Ride.

The popular jalapeño eating contest will be held on Saturday and the El Grito contest takes place on Friday.

Ladies between the ages of 17 and 25 can compete for the coveted miss jalapeño crown.

The WBCA Jalapeño Festival Sponsored by La Costeña is back February 18-19, 2022! limited $12 two-day passes will be available starting Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and are available exclusively online at www.jalapenofest.org.

