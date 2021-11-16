Advertisement

Near the nineties in November

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:09 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s going to be another hot day in the Gateway City as we expect to warm up to the high 80s.

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the mid to upper 60s and see a high of about 89 degrees.

These high 80s will continue into Wednesday; fortunately, on Wednesday night we will drop to the 50s and see a high of about 71 on Thursday morning.

Thankfully this minor cold front will bring down temperatures into the 50s and give us highs in the 70s for Thursday and Friday.

As we head into the weekend, we will bounce back into the low 80s.

We could even see a slight chance of rain on Sunday and Monday.

As for our Thanksgiving week, expect warm and sunny conditions.

