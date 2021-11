LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke stopped by the Gateway City for Webb County Democratic Party fundraiser that was held at Jett Bowl.

It comes one day after the former congressman and 2020 democratic presidential candidate made his announcement.

O’Rourke is hoping to unseat Texas Governor Greg Abbott in 2022.

