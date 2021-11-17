Advertisement

City to shut down infusion center

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the number of coronavirus cases continues to decrease, plans to shut down the infusion center at the Haynes Recreation Center have already started.

The estimated date to completely demobilize the center is November 19.

By next month, hospitals will also no longer need additional state nurses.

As for any COVID-19 positive migrants, emergency management coordinator Guillermo Heard says there’s been a less than one percent positive rate.

Meanwhile, deputy city manager Rosario Cabello told council they received almost two million dollars from FEMA to bus out migrants during the surge.

However, she says it all must be spent by the end of December.

And going forward, the Holding Institute will become the new hub for all migrants coming into the city.

