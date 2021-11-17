Advertisement

City and TxDOT asking drivers to End the Streak

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and TxDOT is asking for drivers to help end the streak this month.

According to TxDOT November 7th, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas Roads; as a result, the agency is rolling out its End the Street Texas campaign to help put an end to vehicle fatalities that as plagued the state for over 20 years.

On Wednesday morning the city and TxDOT will announce the campaign during a press conference at City Council Chambers.

Officials will go over some of the latest statistics and discuss how you can prevent vehicle accidents.

