Conflicts remain unresolved between Tecos and UniTrade

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City officials are urging the Tecos organization and UniTrade stadium’s management company to resolve issues surrounding the usage of the stadium.

Last week, a number of city officials met with the Tecos management on their request to use UniTrade stadium year-round, not just for a few months each year.

This would allow them the opportunity to bring in a winter league but so far no agreement has been reached between the Tecos and STX Venue Management.

On Monday, the council addressed the issue.

No decision was made but Mayor Pete Saenz says the city will continue to honor the contracts they have with the Tecos and Danny Lopez.

The contract between the city and the Tecos is between March first and October 31.

