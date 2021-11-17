Advertisement

Gallego Elementary wins Cowboys autographed football

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is one of many districts to receive some special sports memorabilia from the Cowboys!

LISD took part in the Fuel Up to Play 60 program which aims to empower students by instilling exercise and health values in the children.

The program has a rubric that is used to measure and evaluate several data points and find where there is the greatest opportunity for improvement.

For their efforts in participating, Don Jose Gallego Elementary school was the first to receive an autographed football from sports legends Tony Dorsett, Larry Brown and Drew Pearson.

School officials say it has created a timeline of activities that the campus and district will provide to increase maximum activity.

Schools that meet the required deadline, will have a chance to win a virtual visit from the Cowboys as well as more surprises.

