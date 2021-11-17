Advertisement

Last warm Wednesday

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are going to see another warm day in south Texas before we see that cold front.

On Wednesday, we started in the low 60s and see a high of about 87 degrees.

The next morning a cold wind will start to rise giving us a breezy morning in the 50s and highs in the mid-60s.

We could also see a slight chance of rain.

Now as we hit Friday, temperatures will get up to a high of 71 but we won’t go beyond that.

Expect a cool and breezy weekend that will carry on into Saturday.

On Sunday things will warm up again to a high of 86 degrees.

As we start the Thanksgiving week we’ll be in the low 80s.

Expect a nice warm Thanksgiving holiday.

