Local World War Two Veteran honored for his service

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over 70 years since the end of World War II and many who have fought are now gone and remembered.

Here in Laredo there’s one local hero from that era who is alive to tell his story.

Antonio Carranco is a 99-year-old veteran who loved planes and fixing them.

With his help and millions of others he was able to help win the second world war.

His nephew Carlos Carranco Jr. says he has always been good with his hands whether it was fixing cars, jets or even playing an instrument.

Antonio served most of his military career in Laredo, fixing jets and bombers but his skills were needed overseas.

Carlos says, they needed him at the Pacific invasion but once he got there the bombs were dropped in Hiroshima; the war ended and then he came home.

Antonio says he’s proud of his four years in the service, but home was calling, Antonio came back to the love of his life.

After the war he went back to doing what he loved.

Carlos says he kept on fixing airplanes but at Kelly’s Airforce base. He did that for many years. He came back home because his parents were getting a little old and he continued fixing jets at Laredo’s Air Force base.

Carranco was one of three brothers, two who served, especially Carlos’ father during World War II in Europe.

For his dedication to our country, Carranco was honored by the American Legion Post 59 this veterans day.

The passing of the World War II generation continues. According to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 16 million Americans served during World War II, only less than 200,000 are alive today.

