Lomas Del Sur crash victims identified

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The identity of two of the victims who died in a car accident this weekend has been released.

Valdemar Lorenzo-Rodriguez, 30 and 45 year old Armando Lorenzo-Rodriguez were in the same vehicle as the suspect Abraham Ahumada when he allegedly crashed into another vehicle Saturday night.

The impact also killed 62 year old Alejandra Torres Flores and injured six other people.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ahumada ran a red light and hit Flores’ Dodge SUV and then fled the scene on foot.

He was tracked down by a helicopter, arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail where he continues to await a hearing.

