UISD investigating threat found in middle school bathroom

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District is investigating a threat that was found in the bathroom of a local middle school.

According to UISD, the incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon when officials discovered a message left on the wall in one of the girl’s bathrooms at Clark Middle School.

The message mentions a potential shooting take place at the school.

There is no mention of a specific date or time; however, the campus administration as well as UISD Police are investigating the threat and are following up on some leads.

Additional police presence was assigned to the campus and students and visitors are being screened as the enter the building.

If anyone has any information regarding who wrote the message, they are asked to report it to UISD or UISD Police.

