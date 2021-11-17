UISD sees high demand of vaccines for children

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The approval of the COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine for children ages five through 11 has brought a lot of demand for parents wanting to get their kids vaccinated.

UISD is one Laredo school district that has held vaccine clinics for its students.

Irma Pompa is one of many parents that has a child who attends a United ISD school.

She says she is happy to know the district offers the vaccine.

Pompa adds that she was a nurse for the district, and she knows how important these vaccines are not only for children but for parents.

UISD Deputy Superintendent for Student Services and Safety, Gloria Rendon says about 40 percent of the students have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

But the demand has been high since they haven’t received enough vaccines.

Although they have a little over a thousand available.

Rendon says they were expecting 6,000 vaccines this week

However, the Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino says people shouldn’t worry about having a shortage of vaccines.

These vaccines have given to children here in town and people crossing over with their children to get them vaccinated.

Pompa says as a parent you must be patient when trying to get your vaccinated.

To find out when a vaccine clinic will be held at a particular school, UISD parents can click here.

