WorkForce Solutions helping parents apply for Child Care Program

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - WorkForce Solutions wants to help working parents who are in need of childcare services.

WorkForce has announced its Service Industry Recovery Child Care Program or SIR program for parents who are employed in the arts, retail, and food services sectors.

Eligible parents could receive one year of free childcare services.

Every Wednesday WorkForce solutions extends its hours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to help parents fill out an application.

Now spaces are limited and they are offered on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information on the program and who qualifies for it, you can click here.

