Zapata County Sheriff’s Office arrest 31 undocumented immigrants

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities in Zapata discover over two dozen undocumented immigrants hiding near a creek.

The incident happened yesterday at around 7:20 p.m. when sheriff’s deputies working Operation Stone Garden were patrolling the area of Dolores Creek.

Deputies found 31 undocumented immigrants illegally crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S.

Agents say the individuals were from Mexico and used carpet layers on their shoes to prevent capture.

All of the individuals were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

