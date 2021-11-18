Advertisement

Agents arrest MS-13 Gang Member

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents in Hebbronville arrested a man believed to be a member of the gang.

Agents discovered several people walking near a cemetery on Farm To Market Road and Highway 285.

After a brief interview, agents discovered that 39-year-old Pedro Murica-Villalobos was from El Salvador and in the country illegally.

Agents say he was also an active member of the MS-13 Gang.

He will be processed for his immigration violation and is expected to be deported.

