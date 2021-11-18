Advertisement

Agents find subject hiding in ceiling tiles while checking stash house

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol and other law enforcement agencies shut down a stash house in central Laredo.

Agents searched the home and found 30 undocumented immigrants including five children, three of which were unaccompanied.

During the investigation, agents noticed several broken ceiling tiles and after a closer look, agents found an individual hiding in the ceiling.

All were taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lomas Del Sur crash victims identified
Lomas Del Sur crash victims identified
File photo: Clark Middle School
UISD investigating threat found in middle school bathroom
Accident on I-35
Accident causing traffic near I-35 and Lafayette
City breaks ground on Springfield extension project
City paves the way for Springfield Extension Project
Man injured in Country Club accident
Man injured in auto-pedestrian accident near Country Club

Latest News

File photo: United South High School
Student caught bringing pellet gun to school
Raul Brito-Estrada
Border Patrol agents arrest child sex offender
39-year-old Pedro Murica-Villalobos
Agents arrest MS-13 Gang Member
File photo: Border Patrol
FBI investigating Border Patrol involved shooting