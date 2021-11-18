Agents find subject hiding in ceiling tiles while checking stash house

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol and other law enforcement agencies shut down a stash house in central Laredo.

Agents searched the home and found 30 undocumented immigrants including five children, three of which were unaccompanied.

During the investigation, agents noticed several broken ceiling tiles and after a closer look, agents found an individual hiding in the ceiling.

All were taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

