Border Patrol agents arrest child sex offender

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A convicted sex offender is off the streets thanks to our local Border Patrol agents.

During a recent smuggling attempt, agents arrested 57-year-old Raul Brito-Estrada.

Records revealed the Mexican National had been arrested by Fullerton Police for unlawful intercourse with a minor.

He will be prosecuted for his immigration violation and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.

