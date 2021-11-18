Advertisement

Border Patrol agents arrest child sex offender

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A convicted sex offender is off the streets thanks to our local Border Patrol agents.

During a recent smuggling attempt, agents arrested 57-year-old Raul Brito-Estrada.

Records revealed the Mexican National had been arrested by Fullerton Police for unlawful intercourse with a minor.

He will be prosecuted for his immigration violation and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.

