City and TxDOT urge motorists to drive safe this holiday season

By Lisely Garza
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city and TxDOT are asking the community to help end the Streak this holiday season.

The Texas Department of Transportation says there have been more than 3,000 deaths on Texas roads.

With more people expected to travel for the holidays this year, they are dishing out some advice to help keep everyone safe on the roads.

He says by having your seatbelt on if a crash were to happen gives you a higher chance of survival, especially during a rollover accident.

They also ask drivers to drive the speed limit and have a designated driver if you will be drinking this holiday season.

Meanwhile, TxDOT says it has not seen a deadless day on the highway for 21 years.

Just last week, there were 3,566 fatalities on Texas roads.

If the pattern continues, TxDOT estimates seeing over 4,000 deaths on Texas roads this year.

