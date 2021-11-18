Cold wind will start to rise

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After praying for some changes, we will finally start to see some cooler days.

On Thursday, we’ll start out in the upper 50s and see a high of about 67 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

These much needed cooler conditions will only stick around for a bit. On Friday we’ll bounce back to the 70s but lows in the 50s.

On Saturday and Sunday we’ll jump back to the low 80s with a slight chance of rain.

We’ll start our Thanksgiving week in the 70s but we’ll hit a high of 85 on Wednesday, just before turkey day.

Don’t expect a cold holiday weekend like we’ve seen in previous years.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.