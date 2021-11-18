Advertisement

FBI investigating Border Patrol involved shooting

File photo: Border Patrol
File photo: Border Patrol(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal authorities are investigating a shooting incident involving an on-duty Border Patrol agent.

According to officials, on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. a Border Patrol agent assigned to the Laredo Sector was involved in an on-duty shooting incident south of Laredo.

Information is limited at this time, however Border Patrol did confirm agents were patrolling a ranch area on Highway 83 near El Cenizo when the incident happened.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured, and what led up to the shooting.

