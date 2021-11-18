FBI investigating Border Patrol involved shooting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal authorities are investigating a shooting incident involving an on-duty Border Patrol agent.

According to officials, on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. a Border Patrol agent assigned to the Laredo Sector was involved in an on-duty shooting incident south of Laredo.

Information is limited at this time, however Border Patrol did confirm agents were patrolling a ranch area on Highway 83 near El Cenizo when the incident happened.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured, and what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.