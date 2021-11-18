Man injured in auto-pedestrian accident near Country Club

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto pedestrian accident that happened at the country club last night.

Laredo Fire crews were called out to the intersection of Country Club and Palmer at around 10 for an auto pedestrian accident.

Officials say a man in his 20s was injured at the scene.

He was transported to Doctors Hospital critical condition.

Laredo Police were seen patrolling the area until about 11:30 last night.

We will bring you more details as they become available.

