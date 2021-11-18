Advertisement

Man injured in auto-pedestrian accident near Country Club

Man injured in Country Club accident(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto pedestrian accident that happened at the country club last night.

Laredo Fire crews were called out to the intersection of Country Club and Palmer at around 10 for an auto pedestrian accident.

Officials say a man in his 20s was injured at the scene.

He was transported to Doctors Hospital critical condition.

Laredo Police were seen patrolling the area until about 11:30 last night.

We will bring you more details as they become available.

