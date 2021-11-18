Off-duty CBP official arrested for DWI

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An off-duty Customs and Border Protection official is arrested for allegedly driving drunk.

The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. Monday when police got a call of a man being down at the corner of East Saunders and North Meadow Avenue.

When the, arrived, they reportedly saw 42-year-old Ricardo Lozoya in the driver’s seat with his head down and the vehicle still running.

While officers were talking to him outside of the vehicle, Lozoya appeared to be leaning on a fence to keep his balance.

He was arrested and taken to police headquarters for booking.

Customs and Border Protection confirmed that Lozoya was off-duty at the time of the incident and they will cooperate with the investigation.

